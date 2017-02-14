National University Picks Portfolium to Transform Lifelong Learning into Powerful Careers Portfolium will do more than help our community of lifelong learners develop essential competency-based education skills that will enhance their attractiveness in the field of public health.

Portfolium, a cloud-based ePortfolio platform that enables students to capture, curate, and convert competency-based skills into job offers, announced today that the School of Health & Human Services Department of Community Health of National University, among the largest private, nonprofit institutions of higher education in California, has partnered with Portfolium. The partnership will help the Community Health Internship program to further its mission of providing a source of lifelong learning to its diverse student body and empowering them to transform their knowledge into successful careers.

National University (NU) is the founding institution of the National University System (NUS) and boasts more than 150,000 alumni. National University dedicates itself to making relevant long-term learning opportunities available and selected Portfolium to be a crucial career-building aid to students in their Master of Public Health (MPH) Internship program. Portfolium will integrate with National University’s learning management system, Blackboard, and allow students to develop and assess public health competencies and skills that will be relevant to them in the public health workforce market.

“Portfolium will do more than help our community of lifelong learners develop essential competency-based education skills that will enhance their attractiveness in the field of public health,” said Dr. Irina McKeehan Campbell, Professor of Community Health at the School of Health and Human Services at National University, and the recipient of an Innovation Grant from the NUS Office of Strategy & Innovation to pilot Portfolium. “The Portfolium network will also allow them to connect with other public health students, NU alumni, and professionals in the community - significant steps toward locating internship opportunities before graduation and building a rewarding and fulfilling career upon graduation.”

“With such a diverse student body, every student needs a platform that will help springboard their individual academic talents and learned skills into the assets that will help them thrive in the job search process” explains Troy Markowitz, VP University Partnerships. “Portfolium will be an essential tool for National University’s students to cultivate their competencies and showcase the accomplishments that will stand out to employers.”

National University envisions several initiatives which Portfolium will help foster including the school's focus on connecting students with alumni. Portfolium will help alumni better understand how competencies and skills can create value for students and will also empower students to increase control over their learning experience by tailoring it to their core skills, strengths and career goals.

About Portfolium:

Portfolium partners with colleges & universities to help students transform learning into opportunity. Our ePortfolio network helps millions of students and alumni from over 150 partner institutions manage their skills and launch their careers. Portfolium’s cloud-based platform empowers students with lifelong opportunities to capture, curate, and convert skills into job offers, while giving learning institutions and employers the tools they need to assess competencies and recruit talent.

