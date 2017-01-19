BridgeWave Announces Flex4G-5000 Ultra-High Capacity Radio Systems

BridgeWave Flex4G-5000 This new product from BridgeWave presents a compelling option for operators whose backhaul networks are capacity-constrained and who find fiber too expensive, impractical, or unavailable.

BridgeWave Communications, a market leader in wireless backhaul systems, today announced the Flex4G-5000 80GHz ANSI and ETSI millimeter wave radio systems. The ANSI system delivers up to 5.35Gbps full duplex capacity per radio, and is scalable to 10.7Gbps in a 2+0 configuration; the ETSI system delivers 4.7Gbps full duplex throughput per radio and scales to 9.4Gbps in a 2+0 configuration. These ultra-high capacity systems feature increased system gain to ensure highest throughput at the longest distances available in the market. They offer operators an alternative to fiber in dense urban areas, and provide public and private network operators with a backhaul system that quickly scales to meet future capacity requirements.

The all outdoor Flex4G-5000, which is already shipping to U.S. customers, alleviates the strain of backhaul connections by combining advanced radio and modem capabilities with carrier-grade 10G Ethernet, CPRI, and SONET/SDH features at the lowest total cost of ownership. The radio system supports highly integrated RF and spectrally efficient signal processing techniques to provide for the longest link distances, while maintaining multi-gigabit speeds and offering carrier grade features. Further enabling future-proof transport, Flex4G-5000 allows operators to flexibly provision links across multiple network topologies including mixing Ethernet, CPRI, and SONET/SDH traffic. Key features include:



5.35Gbps data rate (ANSI) per 1+0 radio, 10.7Gbps per 2+0; 4.7Gbps data rate (ETSI) per 1+0 radio, 9.4Gbps per 2+0

10Gbps Ethernet interface

Radio link aggregation to combine capacity from multiple radios to a single Ethernet cable, simplifying operational logistics and reducing costs

Adaptive Code Modulation to 64QAM ANSI or 256QAM ETSI

1000/1250 MHz ANSI or 250/500/750MHz ETSI

Highest bit/Hz spectral efficiency at the longest link distances

Outstanding RF performance benefiting from highly integrated architecture

LDPC FEC providing threshold improvement over other FEC technologies

RF channel tuning across the entire 70/80 GHz band in 250 MHz steps

Automatic Transmit Power Control

Low power consumption and Power-over-Ethernet Optional

Optional 256-bit AES encryption

“This new product from BridgeWave presents a compelling option for operators whose backhaul networks are capacity-constrained and who find fiber too expensive, impractical, or unavailable,” said Emmy Johnson, founder and principal analyst, Sky Light Research. “It is also significant because it now gives BridgeWave a tool in their tool box with which to compete with fiber. With aggregation, the Flex4G-5000 is able to deliver true fiber speed of 10Gbps, which should prove beneficial when courting customers looking for fiber like solutions.”

The new Flex4G-5000 radio systems can be deployed for use in a wide range of applications:



Fiber extension/replacement – the last mile gap between the fiber backbone and commercial buildings not accessible by fiber, whether a fiber ring or a hop across the street. Much less costly than laying new fiber.

3G/4G backhaul – multi-gigabit links that allow operators to “future proof” their 4G/LTE backhaul networks and allow seamless transition to 5G.

Lease line replacement – eliminate recurring monthly leased line costs.

Redundancy – fiber-quality wireless backup to fiber for mission-critical data.

Disaster recovery – networks that need to be deployed quickly without fiber dependency, eliminating wait time for approvals, permits, etc.

Shared networks – ultra-high capacity hops shared among two or more network operators.

“The Flex4G-5000 sets a new standard in capacity, data throughput, flexibility, and value,” said Hesham El-Adly, product marketing manager, BridgeWave Communications. “Not only does the system offer exceptional performance and carrier-grade features, it dramatically lowers the cost per megabit to provide mobile operators, service providers, and enterprises with the lowest total cost of ownership.”

BridgeWave Communications offers a broad portfolio of backhaul solutions including licensed 6-38GHz microwave systems; license-free 60GHz millimeter wave systems; and lightly-licensed 80GHz millimeter wave systems, including the new Flex4G-5000. These systems have been designed specifically to meet the backhaul needs of carriers, enterprises, and ISP customer networks worldwide.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprises. With over 30,000 systems deployed in more than 60 countries, the company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit http://www.bridgewave.com.