Charles S. Birenbaum, shareholder in the San Francisco office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected to the board of directors of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber). Birenbaum’s term on the Board began on Jan. 1, 2017.

Birenbaum serves as the firm’s Chair of Northern California. Chuck is an experienced labor and employment attorney who focuses his practice on traditional labor and employment law matters, and has wide-ranging experience litigating in state and federal courts as well as various administrative agencies. He has testified on proposed legislation impacting entire industries before state legislative committees, and has interfaced and negotiated with labor organizations, politicians, regulators, and industry leaders to resolve complex issues for his clients in the health care, energy, construction and other industries.

CalChamber is a not-for-profit business advocate and HR compliance resource for California Employers. The organization promotes pro-job policies and acts as a voice for private-sector employers. Their goals include making California a better place to live, work and do business.

