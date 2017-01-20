Bionic Sports Nutrition Attends January ECRM Trade Show

Our products are right up the alley of people who attend the ECRM trade show, so we got to see a lot of great results and met with a lot of people who are truly interested in what we have to offer

Bionic Sports Nutrition LLC, an American company devoted to developing high-quality nutritional supplements for people from all walks of life, announced it had a successful January ECRM Trade Show in Hilton Head, SC.

Bionic Sports Nutrition manufactures its entire line of products in the United States, which allows it to provide its products to all clients at reasonable prices. At the ECRM trade show, it had a unique chance to display those products in person and educate conference attendees about them, while also being able to network with other key figures in the global nutritional products industry.

“We are very excited to have had this chance to participate in the Hilton Head ECRM trade show,” said Michael Wigton, CEO of Bionic Sports Nutrition. “These types of events are outstanding opportunities for us to network with other key figures in the health product industry while interacting directly with customers and teaching them about everything we have to offer. We believe the event was extremely productive, and we can’t wait to apply what we learned to our business moving forward.”

Bionic Sports Nutrition focuses on providing clean products without any extra ingredients that customers simply do not need. This also means eliminating excess packaging. The focus is always on creating an outstanding product, with pure and simple flavors and without any additives or anti-caking agents.

One example of what Bionic Sports Nutrition has accomplished is its popular Ancient-Paleo product. The meal replacement and green dietary supplement features 140 of the world’s cleanest ingredients, delivering an entire meal’s worth of high quality protein plus potent doses of multi-vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, as well as probiotics to increase energy, vitality and achieve maximum health.

“Our products are right up the alley of people who attend the ECRM trade show, so we got to see a lot of great results and met with a lot of people who are truly interested in what we have to offer,” said Mr. Wigton. “It was a fun and productive event!”

For more information about Bionic Sports Nutrition, visit http://bionicsportsnutrition.com.