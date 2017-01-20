The Show Ponies Release New Studio Album ‘How It All Goes Down'

'How It All Goes Down' follows the Show Ponies' 2014 EP and 2013 LP, which to date have garnered over 14 million plays on Spotify.

Beloved, energetic and soulful five-piece Americana, alt-country/folk band the Show Ponies today released their new studio LP, 'How It All Goes Down.' Produced by Andy Freeman (Eisley/Manchester Orchestra, Rocketboys), the album follows the band's 2014 EP 'Run For Your Life' and 2013 LP 'We're Not Lost,' which to date have garnered over 14 million plays on Spotify. Thus far, the band has received praise for their new thirteen-song album from notable outlets including The Bluegrass Situation, AXS, and No Depression, who said, "...thanks to songs that are so robust, so resolute, so instantly engaging, [the Show Ponies] offer the impression the band’s ready to ascend to the next level."

From the driving intro of “The Time It Takes” to the final fiddle note of the title track, ‘How It All Goes Down’ is a folksy reflection on the end of the world. Drawing from journeys through heartache, exhaustion, and joy in their time both at home and on the road, the Show Ponies look at doomsday through a largely hopeful lens. The same nostalgic bent that first endeared them to fans shows up in tracks like “Kalamazoo” and “Folks Back Home”: odes to how ‘the way things were’ can never be again. Poignant lyrics come alive in the Ponies’ heartfelt harmonies—the four horsemen (and one horsewoman) of a rollicking apocalyptic hoedown.

"The main idea behind the album is the lyric, 'I promise I will love you through the blaze.' We’ve gone through fire as individuals and as a band to be able to make this album happen and actually stand behind the songs,” said bassist and lead vocalist Clayton Chaney. "Our commitment to keep on loving no matter what goes down is what gets us through, and that’s what we hope listeners get out of this too."

'How It All Goes Down' is now available to purchase via iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/how-it-all-goes-down/id1168802755?ls=1&app=itunes) and the Google Play store (https://play.google.com/store/music/album?id=Boto2odvd6ajaogcdaoyxtqtu4q). It can be streamed in its entirety via Relix Magazine: https://www.relix.com/blogs/detail/album_premiere_the_show_ponies_how_it_all_goes_down#1

The Show Ponies are Clayton Chaney (lead vocals, bass), Andi Carder (lead vocals, banjo), Jason Harris (vocals, guitar), Philip Glenn (fiddle), and Kevin Brown (drums). The band will celebrate the new album at home in Los Angeles at the legendary Troubadour on January 24th, as well as dates further south. They will then embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 23rd that is expected to run throughout the spring and summer.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

01.24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

01.26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

01.28 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

02.23 Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern

02.24 Bellingham, WA @ The Green Frog

02.25 Prosser, WA @ Brewminatti

02.27 Wenatchee, WA @ Caffe Mela

03.01 Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

03.02 Redding, CA @ Vintage Wine Bar

03.03 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

03.04 Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino

03.12 Pismo Beach, CA @ The Cliffs Resort

03.17 Cortez, CO @ Sunflower Theatre

03.25 Springfield, MO @ The Gallery of the Gilloiz Theater

03.26 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge



supporting Steep Ravine

