Doctor C LLC Attends January ECRM Trade Show

Doctor C LLC, a company based out of Arizona that focuses on nutritional supplement development, announced it attended the January ECRM trade show to continue the marketing and distribution of its product, The Right C.

The Right C is a technologically advanced vitamin C supplement, known for providing 400 percent better absorption than traditional vitamin C supplements. At the trade show, Doctor C had the opportunity to talk to various buyers from major retail brands about the benefits of its product, continuing to raise awareness and build key connections in the nutritional products industry.

“This ECRM conference was a great opportunity for our company,” said Travis Lingenfelter of Doctor C LLC. “These meetings gave us a unique chance to meet with some major players in the nutritional products industry and network with people who have the potential to significantly expand the scope of our operations. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss The Right C and all of its benefits.”

In addition to delivering vastly better absorption rates than other vitamin C supplements, The Right C is also stomach-friendly and PH-neutral, meaning it eliminates the gastrointestinal distress commonly experienced by individuals who either take large amounts of conventional vitamin C or people who suffer from chronic acid reflux. The Right C also contains Riboperine, a unique metabolite complex only available in this product. It helps boost adenosine triphosphate production, which provides an all-natural energy boost to the cells and an antioxidant defense to the body.

ECRM events are unique trade shows in that rather than being set in busy and crowded convention halls, they take place in private meeting spaces. This allows for greater intimacy and productivity in discussions about product launches, marketing strategies and more.

“It was an extremely productive trade show for our company,” said Lingenfelter. “We can’t wait to leverage these new relationships we’ve formed as we continue to increase our brand’s footprint.”

For more information about The Right C, visit http://www.therightcvitamin.com.