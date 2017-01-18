Progressive Dental Senior Sales Consultant, John McCloskey, will speak at the Nierman Practice Management course, ABC: Airway, Bruxism, & Craniofacial Pain, on January 20-21, 2017 in Jupiter, FL. McCloskey will discuss innovative dental marketing strategies for dental professionals to expand their practices and see real growth in 2017.

Nierman Practice Management has provided leading-edge technology, training and continuing education (CE) courses for clinicians for the last 29 years. One such course, ABC: Airway, Bruxism, & Craniofacial Pain, allows attendees to discover the link between sleep apnea, bruxism, craniofacial pain and TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders as well as quality treatment options and treatment planning techniques. This course is presented by Dr. Mayoor Patel and offers 16 CE credits to attendees.

Recent changes in the dental industry have created new opportunities in communicating with patients and expanding a dental practice. Similarly, strategies that may have been successful in the past may not be effective now. Always on the forefront of innovative dental consulting, advertising and marketing techniques, Progressive Dental offers the tools dental professionals need to connect with target patients and reach their personal and professional goals.

Founded in Clearwater, FL in 2009 by Bart Knellinger, Progressive Dental has earned rankings on the Inc. 500 and 5000 lists as well as the 2016 GrowFL Companies to Watch List, among other accolades. To learn more about one of the leading dental consulting firms in the country, or receive a complimentary dental marketing consultation from a Progressive Dental team member, call 727-286-6211 or visit http://www.progressivedental.com.

