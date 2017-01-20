Wouldn’t the Trump administration and Congress be wise to ask for experimental proof?

As climate scientists prepare to do battle with president Trump after his inauguration today, they are embarrassed by the fact that the validity of greenhouse-warming theory has never been demonstrated by a simple experiment in the laboratory or in the field. Experiments are a cornerstone of the scientific method.

“There are numerous reasons to wonder if greenhouse-warming theory actually works as assumed,” says Dr. Peter L. Ward, a geophysicist retired after 27 years with the US Geological Survey as a senior scientist and program leader. “The only experiment documented in the scientific literature was by a famous physicist Knut Ångström in 1900. His results were not positive.”

No matter what you believe about climate change, a basic experiment is required to do good science. Steven Chu, Nobel physicist and former Secretary of Energy under the Obama administration pointed out that “The final arbitrator of any point of view are experiments that seek the unbiased truth.”

Does a doubling of the concentration of carbon dioxide in air cause the air to warm a few degrees as assumed by climate scientists? Such an experiment should be relatively straight forward, inexpensive, and done quickly according to Ward.

“How could the world be on the verge of spending trillions of dollars to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions without doing the basic science,” Ward asks. “Wouldn’t the Trump administration and Congress be wise to ask for experimental proof?”

Ward will be presenting these ideas January 22 to 26 at the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Seattle as he did at the annual meeting of the in San Francisco during December, as shown in this news story.

Details at JustProveCO2.com.

ABOUT DR. PETER L WARD:

Dr. Ward worked 27 years with the United States Geological Survey as research geophysicist, branch chief, and program manager. He helped develop and manage a major national research program, chaired a committee at the White House, testified before Congress, worked on a committee for Vice President Gore, published more than 50 scientific papers, and won two national awards for explaining science to the general public. He retired in 1998, working intensely for the past decade trying to resolve several enigmatic observations related to climate change.

Ward’s analysis and theory are explained in detail on WhyClimateChanges.com and in his new book "What Really Causes Global Warming? Greenhouse Gases or Ozone Depletion?"