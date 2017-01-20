The newly launched National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) recently held its first advisory board meeting to begin the work of refining the association’s mission. The advisory board, which is comprised of experienced, forward-thinking revenue integrity professionals, is committed to developing the association to provide revenue integrity professionals with the resources, networking, and education needed to foster this growing profession.

“NAHRI’s diverse advisory board brings a broad range of expertise and a commitment to creating an association that supports revenue integrity professionals,” said Andrea Kraynak, CPC, director of NAHRI. “We are thrilled by the field’s interest and excitement for NAHRI.”

The NAHRI board includes healthcare revenue cycle professionals and other industry experts with revenue integrity experience, including revenue integrity specialists, managers, directors, and vice presidents of revenue cycle.

“As the industry is changing to envelop more settings to efficiently and effectively provide quality care, this new organization followed suit. The ability to provide a vast array of input and expertise from those active in the field sets NAHRI apart from the others,” said Debbie Mackaman, RHIA, CPCO, CCDS, HCPro regulatory specialist and NAHRI board member.

NAHRI plans to fully launch its website and membership benefits in spring 2017. Membership benefits will include:



A quarterly members-only journal

Access to a job board and networking forum

A biweekly e-newsletter

Access to a resource library of forms, tools, etc.

Quarterly networking membership calls

The association is also working on developing a credential so revenue integrity professionals can demonstrate expertise in the field.

“Revenue integrity is emerging as a unique healthcare profession that requires analytical capabilities with subject matter expertise in a wide range of disciplines, including compliance, billing, coding, and clinical documentation. Healthcare leaders desire a trusted source to validate that candidates possess these attributes,” said Valerie A. Rinkle, MPA, HCPro regulatory specialist and NAHRI board member. “A credential designed to not only confirm discipline-specific subject matter knowledge but also the ability to integrate such knowledge using analytical skills will help underscore this profession’s increasing importance.”

To sign up to receive more information about NAHRI, please click here.

About HCPro

HCPro, a division of BLR, is the leading provider of information, educational, and advisory products, services, and solutions in the vital areas of compliance, regulation, and management to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company helps the healthcare industry make better decisions about regulation, compliance, and management through authoritative analysis, trusted interpretation, and best-in-class education and training. HCPro provides practical strategies and solutions that serve customers' organizations, their patients, and their communities. The company’s market-leading brands include HCPro and HealthLeaders Media. Additional information can be found at http://www.hcpro.com.

For more information about HCPro and its offerings, please visit http://www.hcpro.com or call 800-650-6787.