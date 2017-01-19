John Paul Gallardo, D.D.S, P.A. and William P. Lamas, D.M.D., M.S. are excited to announce that they will be hosting the next study club in Miami, FL for Dental ED on February 9th, 2017 at CIBO Wine Bar in Coral Gables, FL. The educational event will bring together some of the area’s most respected professionals in restorative and general dentistry. February’s Study Club will begin with a dinner and social hour at 6 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Once a quarter, Gallardo & Lamas host the Miami Study Club. As authorized periodontists to provide continuing education credits for other dentists, each session is led by some of dentistry’s most respected educators and practitioners. A warm and cozy atmosphere at CIBO Wine Bar provides a casual time for dentists in the area to increase their knowledge in the field as well as discuss mutual cases and patients.

“Regardless of the setting, anytime colleagues get together in the same room there is always something to learn,” said Dr. Gallardo. “I never fail to walk away without a ‘pearl’ whether I am teaching or just sitting in the audience.”

The Miami Study Club is part of Dental ED, an international organization bringing together a wide range of dental professionals to further their educational interests. Each session begins with an in-depth talk regarding current dental technologies, trends, and cutting-edge research. Started in 2004, Dental ED has become a leader in dentistry training, offering a variety of study clubs and courses for professionals across the globe. Each session connects with the world’s most respected educators using live, interactive-web conferencing technology.

The Miami periodontics and implant dentistry office was founded in 1994 by Dr. Gallardo. In 2004, Dr. Lamas joined Dr. Gallardo to bring patients from all over the world more than 25 years of experience in the field of implant dentistry and periodontics. Dr. Gallardo attended the University of Miami, New York University, and Boston University. Dr. Lamas is an alumnus of Barry University, the Florida College of Dentistry, and Baylor College of Dentistry-TAMUS. Both doctors are highly respected in the fields of periodontics and implant dentistry. The office offers patients same-day dental implants, sedation dentistry, the innovative All-on-4®, as well as gummy smile correction and wisdom teeth removal.

February’s Study Club will be held at the CIBO Wine Bar, located at 45 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Dinner and social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation to follow at 7 p.m. Dental professionals attending will be awarded with 2.0 continuing education credits for their attendance. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by contacting Amelia Gonzalez at Amelia(at)miamiperio(dot)com or calling 305.447.1447.