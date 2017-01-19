eFileCabinet Releases New Print to Zonal OCR Feature

This new feature complements Zonal OCR’s existing toolkit, making it the equivalent of a virtual office assistant while also allowing companies to better manage frequently used or scanned forms.

Leading document management software vendor, eFileCabinet, announced today that a new Print to Zonal OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature has been added to its Zonal OCR add on. This feature streamlines accountants’ use of tax applications like Lacerte from Intuit.

“Tax application users typically want to save a copy of the tax return electronically for future reference, store a copy in a folder with the customer’s name and other relevant information, and print a copy for the customer’s use,” said eFileCabinet CEO Jesse Wood. “This new feature lets users do that with a single mouse click.”

The new Print to Zonal OCR feature automatically:

1. Sends digital output to the Zonal OCR software.

2. Identifies which tax document is being processed, creates a folder with the customer’s name to store the document, and names the document appropriately.

3. Gives the option to print to a local printer.

4. A function for processing large files from Lacerte with unprecedented speed.

5. Saves the file in 1) Split Document Mode or 2) Single Document Mode, giving greater control over what portions of scanned forms are stored, retrieved, and organized within eFileCabinet.

Watch eFileCabinet's Print to Zonal OCR feature in action.

This new feature complements Zonal OCR’s existing toolkit, making it the equivalent of a virtual office assistant while also allowing companies to better manage frequently used or scanned forms. The add on eliminates manual data entry and the errors associated with it alike, letting users easily store and retrieve information without worry.

About eFileCabinet:

With over 15 years of software industry leadership, eFileCabinet has helped over 160,000 users increase profits, go paperless, and work remarkably through document management solutions. Founded in 2001, eFileCabinet, Inc. began as a cutting-edge tool to digitally store records in accounting firms. Over time, eFileCabinet has evolved into a sophisticated but simple electronic document management solution designed to help organizations capture, manage, and protect their data regardless of their industry.

eFileCabinet provides cloud and client/server solutions, including: eFileCabinet Desktop, a document management software (DMS) to store and manage important business documents onsite; and eFileCabinet Online, a hosted DMS solution. http://www.efilecabinet.com