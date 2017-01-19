The release of Nexis Uni is a significant milestone in our quest to deliver a next-generation academic research product that meets the needs of today’s students.

Tomorrow, January 20, at the 2017 American Library Association Midwinter Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, LexisNexis—a leading provider of content and technology solutions—will launch Nexis Uni™. An academic research solution uniquely aligned to the needs and expectations of today’s digital natives, Nexis Uni offers a simple, intuitive research experience that Millennials—who grew up googling for answers—can conduct on any preferred device. Nexis Uni is suitable for both novice and more experienced researchers, with flexible search options and tools to help guide students through common research tasks.

As a leading research provider for college students across the nation, the LexisNexis database is an invaluable tool that helps them with their academic research projects. Nexis Uni offers the same trusted content collection of more than 15,000 news, legal and business sources that students and librarians alike have come to expect from LexisNexis, while also providing a better research experience overall.

Nexis Uni was borne from a desire to build a student-focused research product from the ground up. Over the past 12 months, strategic leaders from across LexisNexis gathered input from both undergraduate and graduate students on their ideal research experience. Through a mixture of interviews, focus groups and a crowdsource innovation challenge, a few common themes emerged: personalization, relevant content by discipline and by assignment and a shared workspace for group projects.

Nexis Uni addresses three key components requested by digital natives:



A personalized research experience with alerts, saved searches, annotated documents and suggested sources by discipline

Sophisticated discovery tools that—with a single search—quickly sift through countless websites and databases and return a clear visual presentation of relevant results

A collaborative workspace that reduces duplicative efforts on individual research and group projects through the ability to annotate and save searches or documents into shared folders

The first iteration of Nexis Uni will launch this week. Subscribers will see regular updates with innovative, new features. Product enhancements will be determined by feedback from users and the LexisNexis Student Research Council, which was formed to help ensure Nexis Uni is meeting the needs of today’s students.

“Nexis Uni is our response to the research needs of a generation who grew up searching Google, interacting with their professors through Blackboard® and submitting their papers through anti-plagiarism tools. We designed a product with a streamlined, intuitive interface that will feel familiar to tech-savvy students and guide them on their journey from college to career.”

“The release of Nexis Uni is a significant milestone in our quest to deliver a next-generation academic research product that meets the needs of today’s students. With the proliferation of fake news on the web, it is particularly important for students to have a trusted source for reliable research.”

