Ovation Corporate Travel announces the launch of a new VIP-only business travel service platform, Ovation Reserve, that complements and enhances existing travel management company relationships. Unlike anything else available in the industry, Ovation Reserve is a travel management service offering devoted solely to serving C-suite, Executive and VIP travelers. Corporate clients with existing travel management programs, looking to entrust their VIP travelers’ needs to white glove experts, can engage Ovation Reserve to ensure these travelers are given the level of service and customer care that befits their unique travel requirements, while integrating the VIP data with any existing agency platforms for reporting, duty of care and vendor negotiations.

“Exceptional service has always been Ovation’s hallmark,” said Michael Steiner, Executive Vice President, Ovation Corporate Travel. “For years we have fine-tuned the specialized services Ovation provides for our clients’ VIP travelers. Multiple Ovation clients are already operating under the Ovation Reserve service configuration, with Ovation handling all C-suite, Executive and VIP travelers with dedicated Ovation VIP travel consultants ensuring an enhanced experience for these select travelers. We realized we have created a niche within our niche. Formalizing this service platform allows us to present Ovation Reserve to organizations that didn’t realize sectioning out a VIP travel program was even an option.”

Personalized for each VIP traveler, Ovation Reserve provides signature services such as expedited answer of incoming calls/emails/chat by dedicated VIP travel consultants 24/7/365, coordination of value-added upgrades on flights and hotel rooms and proactive reconfirmation of every trip. Ovation Reserve travelers are taken care of, from securing all personal preferences, to special requests and thoughtful niceties arranged with care on every travel request.

“In the conception stages of Ovation Reserve, I immediately knew we would be filling a void in the corporate travel market,” said Paul Metselaar, Chairman and CEO, Ovation Corporate Travel. “Throughout my thirty plus years in the industry, Travel Managers have continually reached out to Ovation on behalf of their Executive travelers with last-minute, luxury and other special requests. These types of requests are high priority and require a distinct, premium level of white-glove, VIP expertise. We recognize that C-level and Executive travelers are a top concern for Travel Managers, and we have created Ovation Reserve as the go-to solution to meet those needs.”

Ovation Reserve has selectively partnered with complementary organizations to further enhance the VIP travel experience. These exclusive partnerships are based on parallel thinking of luxury experience with a singular vision. Some of these distinguished partners include The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Park Hyatt hotels and Peninsula Hotels, as well as DUFL wardrobe cleaning, packing, shipping and e-closet services. Additionally, through a partnership with Charitybuzz, Ovation Reserve travelers will have exclusive access to behind the scenes celebrity experiences not available to the public while simultaneously benefiting their favorite charitable organizations.

To learn more about the newly launched Ovation Reserve VIP-only business travel service platform, please visit http://www.ovationtravel.com/ovation-reserve.

About Ovation Corporate Travel

Ovation Corporate Travel is a $1 billion travel management company in conjunction with its sister companies Lawyers Travel and Ovation Vacations. Ovation Corporate Travel manages travel services for prominent finance, entertainment, retail, consulting and professional service firms since 1984. Our mission is to provide outstanding service, cost savings and comprehensive travel solutions to professional travel managers, administrators and business travelers. We are the 5th largest TMC by sales volume in the country according to Business Travel News, receiving accolades from more than 700 discerning clients. Ovation operates in over 30 locations nationwide and globally in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.ovationtravel.com.