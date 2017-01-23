Mitchell Smith Joins CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach and with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., today announced the hiring of veteran banker Mitchell Smith as executive vice president and chief credit officer.

Smith is replacing CBC’s long-time chief credit officer, who has taken a different position with the company.

Smith brings 27 years of community banking experience to CBC. Before joining the bank, Smith served most recently for 10 years as chief credit officer of HeritageBank of the South in Albany, Ga., establishing the bank’s loan policy and directing robust loan growth while ensuring strong asset quality as it grew to a $1.8 billion bank. Before that, he served as senior credit officer of ABC Bancorp in Moultrie, Ga., and as executive vice president of Security Bank and Trust Company in Albany, among other positions.

Smith is a graduate of the Center of Authentic Leadership and the Graduate School of Banking of the South. He earned a BS in biology from Valdosta State College and did graduate studies in accounting and management at Augusta State College and Georgia State University.

“Mitchell Smith brings a wealth of valuable credit management and leadership experience to CBC,” said Charles Wagner, president of CBC National Bank. “He has been instrumental throughout his career in ensuring that his banks have operated in a safe and efficient manner, and he will infuse our organization with that same strong credit culture and operational safety and security.”

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a National Retail Group that has lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The company’s government guaranteed lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank’s website, http://www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $613.0 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company's common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.