Tecmark Corp Purchases North Shore Safety GFCI Company

“This acquisition will benefit our customers, by enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to provide a wider array of products, technical support and customer service,” said Tecmark president, Sean Swick.

Tecmark Corp, acquired North Shore Safety GFCI/ELCI products on September 1st, 2016. The company is now named North Shore Safety, a Tecmark Company. The acquisition complements Tecmark’s existing business with a greater depth and breadth of products, technical expertise, and customer support.

“This acquisition will benefit our customers, by enhancing our capabilities and allowing us to provide a wider array of products, technical support and customer service,” said Tecmark president, Sean Swick. “Additionally, there are strong synergies between the companies and the product lines as they presently exist, as well as numerous opportunities for product line expansions going forward,” he concluded.

Established in 1998, North Shore Safety develops, manufactures, and supports GFCI/ELCI products for OEMs and end users with challenging application requirements such as wet locations, extreme environmental locations, difficult, or unique operating locations. The company’s products are environmentally hardened, and are the heaviest duty GFCI/ELCI offered in the industry:



120VAC through 600VAC

15 Amps through 60 Amps

Largest switching contacts in the industry

Electro-magnetic “fail-safe” contact latching

Onboard filtering

Redundant circuitry for “fail-safe” operation

EMI Resistant

Surge suppression/protection

Dual indication LEDs

Wide ambient operating range (66C° to –35C°)

Permanent and Portable Configurations

NEMA 4x/6p Rating

In Stock and Custom Assembly Configurations Available

Selectable Features and Settings

Agency Approvals (UL, CSA, etc.)

Since 1976, Tecmark Corp has been an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of electro-mechanical, electronic controls, and control systems for OEMs and end users worldwide for pressure, temperature, and time sensing applications.

Tecmark’s product offerings include a wide range of pressure and air switches, electronic controls, and fully integrated control systems. With the acquisition of North Shore Safety, Ltd. (NSS), Tecmark® offers an expanded product line that includes an extensive portfolio of safety-related products with a specialty in GFCI/ELCI technology.