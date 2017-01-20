ALP NUTRITION Attends January ECRM Conference

We look forward to getting back to work on expanding our brand with what we have learned and gained from the trade show - Dr. Schnorr

ALP NUTRITION, a German company that specializes in the research and development of innovative liquid premium food supplements, announced it attended this month’s ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

ALP NUTRITION uses a variety of natural ingredients to create its products, all of which come from plants that are organically grown in the Swiss Alps. At the ECRM trade show, the company had the unique chance to meet in private sessions with major retail buyers from recognizable brands and create key connections to help grow the company’s brand recognition and footprint.

“We are thrilled to have had a productive January ECRM trade show in South Carolina,” said Dr. Oliver Schnorr of ALP NUTRITION. “We knew coming into the event that there would be a lot of potential for us to not only learn a lot, but to make some very important connections through these meetings. We were not disappointed; we were able to discuss our products in detail with major retail figures in our industry and how we see them helping people in their everyday lives.”

ALP NUTRITION has a number of products used for different purposes. ALP SPORT, for example, was developed specifically with athletes in mind, and supports outstanding physical performance, fitness, the immune system, fast regeneration and muscle recovery. Another product, ALP BEAUTY, is made to create timeless beauty and smooth skin from within. It clears up wrinkles and improves skin elasticity. All products come in liquid form, which makes for better absorption into the body.

ECRM events feature closed-session, private meetings between vendors and buyers about a variety of topics, such as product launches, marketing strategies and more.

“Overall, it was a tremendous couple of days for our company,” said Dr. Schnorr. “We look forward to getting back to work on expanding our brand with what we have learned and gained from the trade show.”

For more information about ALP NUTRITION, visit http://www.alpnutrition.de/en.