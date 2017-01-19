J2 Solutions Wins Philadelphia SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Award

The key to our sustained growth has been our ability to adapt to continuous market changes while maintaining our standards and values.

J2 Solutions, a leading technology services firm, announced today that it has earned the Philadelphia SmartCEO 2017 Future 50 Award, recognizing the region’s fastest growing, mid-sized companies in the Philadelphia area.

Lauded as the largest and most prestigious SmartCEO awards program of the year, the Future 50 Awards program honors companies that represent the future of the region’s economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. Winners demonstrate significant growth based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth.

“The key to our sustained growth has been our ability to adapt to continuous market changes while maintaining our standards and values,” said Vijay Khatnani, founder and managing partner, J2 Solutions. “This recognition further underscores our commitment to delivering highly efficient IT solutions that provide measurable value to our clients, and is a true testament to the exceptional team we have in place at J2 who deliver on that value every day,” he added.

“Ask any CEO and they’ll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year’s Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region,” says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, president, SmartCEO. “These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making our region a better place to work and live.”

The 2017 Future 50 winners collectively generated nearly $4.84 billion in annual revenue and employed over 25,000 individuals in Greater Philadelphia. Winners were celebrated at a black-tie awards gala on Jan. 17, 2017 and will be profiled in SmartCEO magazine.

About J2 Solutions

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, J2 Solutions is a technology consulting firm with a proven track record in managing large-scale technology projects, providing in-depth business analysis, and offering unparalleled IT staff optimization services. Our team of highly experienced project managers, business analysts and developers provide services in the following areas: Portfolio Management, Business Analysis, Application Development, Platform Implementation and Process Improvement. For more information, please visit: http://www.J2-Solutions.com, or follow J2 on Twitter @J2_Solutions, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About SmartCEO

SmartCEO’s mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award- winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO’s integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.