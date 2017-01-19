While eSports may be a new and fast-growing business to many, its challenges are not new, and we are looking forward to be able to marry the needs of those entering the field with a deep, diverse and unique database that we are always building.

Prodigy Sports, one of the nation’s leading search and recruitment firms solely dedicated to the multibillion dollar business of sports, today announced the launch of a practice dedicated to sourcing, identifying and placing senior executives in the fast-growing field of eSports. The practice will be based out of the firm’s New Jersey office.

“We have such a wide number of clients in professional sports…teams, management, agencies, technology companies, governing bodies…who have called and asked about a path to growth in eSports as they start to get into this relatively new business, so we are pleased to be one of the first firms to devote time, effort and manpower to matching opportunities and personnel in the space,” said Prodigy Sports founder and CEO Scott Carmichael. “Any mature business dedicating resources to eSports needs to be able to identify and source leadership like they would for any other area of their organization. While eSports may be a new and fast-growing business to many, its challenges are not new, and we are looking forward to be able to marry the needs of those entering the field with a deep, diverse and unique database that we are always building.”

The need for the new practice has arisen because of the mainstream or traditional sports businesses…professional sports teams, leagues, properties and brands…acquiring or partnering with eSports properties. These companies, many of whom are already working with Prodigy Sports, have a fast-growing need to have skilled people help manage these businesses as they mature, and that leadership recruitment is what Prodigy Sports ‘sweet spot has been for the past decade.

Prodigy Sports is working on or has recently completed executive level searches for companies ranging from the Boston Bruins and the UFC to SeatGeek and the Miami Dolphins, and the eSports practice will fit into the needs of both current and future clients, some of whom are entering the traditional sports space for the first time.

About Prodigy Sports

With a staff that carries nearly 60 years of experience across sports and entertainment segments, Prodigy Sports is a nationwide leader in senior-level executive search and recruitment. Prodigy Sports brings a personal touch to each search by adapting to the unique personality and culture of the client, knowing successful executive recruiting comes from thoroughly understanding the team culture, the intricacies of the sports business and the extensive professional qualifications and skills needed to fill a role. Founded in 2007, Prodigy Sports has grown into a nation-wide leader through the sports and entertainment industries. Having worked on various search projects and placement initiatives, Prodigy Sports is able to leverage in-depth professional knowledge and expertise to ensure the client a successful placement.

