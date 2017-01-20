Source Vitál Benefits from Meetings at January ECRM Show

We are thrilled to be able to make these types of important connections that will allow us to reach out to more customers in need than ever before - Paul Colgin

Source Vitál Apothecary, a skin and body care company dedicated to creating formulations combining seaweeds, botanicals and 100 percent pure essential oils, announced the company had a successful visit to the 2017 ECRM Diet, Vitamin & Sports Nutrition Conference in Hilton Head, SC.

The annual ECRM event gives companies that work in the nutritional, sports and health industries a chance to meet in private sessions with some of the most influential retail buyers in their respective fields. According to Source Vitál, this year’s meetings were extremely productive and beneficial for the company.

“We are extremely glad to have had the opportunity to attend the Hilton Head ECRM trade show,” said Paul Colgin, CEO of Source Vitál Apothecary. “These types of events give us a great chance to meet with knowledgeable and influential people in our industry, allowing us to make some important connections that can benefit our business down the road. We feel strongly that we were successful in spreading the word about the benefits of our products, and can’t wait to see the results that come out of this conference.”

Source Vitál Apothecary takes a naturophatic approach to product development, combining the highest quality seaweed, plant extracts and essential oils to develop outstanding skin care, body care and aromatherapy products. The company’s products are handcrafted in small batches to make sure they achieve the ultimate in freshness and effectiveness each and every time. Those products then feed the skin the nutritional elements and ingredients it needs to reduce visual aging signs.

Source Vitál Apothecary has developed high-quality products as a family-run enterprise since 1989. It has achieved success in its meetings at ECRM conferences the last couple of years.

“We got to meet with retail buyers from heavy hitters in the industry like Walgreens, CVS, Vitamin World, Vitamin Shoppe, Jet.com, AmeriMark and plenty of others,” said Colgin. “We are thrilled to be able to make these types of important connections that will allow us to reach out to more customers in need than ever before.”

For more information about Source Vitál Apothecary, visit http://www.sourcevital.com.