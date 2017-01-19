The CRI-Long Chilton merger is our fourth expansion in Texas this calendar year—a trend that represents our laser focus on expanding in key markets throughout the state.

Rio Grande Valley accounting firm Long Chilton, LLP has merged with top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). The Long Chilton team and their offices in Brownsville, Harlingen, and McAllen now operate under the CRI name.

Long Chilton is the largest locally owned accounting firm in the Rio Grande Valley. Since 1951, the firm has been performing accounting, auditing, tax and estate planning, and fraud investigation services for individuals and business clients. Long Chilton’s workforce of 10 partners and nearly 90 professional staff members will now join CRI’s team of more than 1,400 professionals.

“Merging with CRI is an extension of our mission to provide clients with the highest quality professional services,” stated Carlos Barrera, managing partner of Long Chilton, LLP. “We can now offer our clients a broader range of services and insights – and deliver them through groundbreaking channels. For example, with the CRI vSTAR™ process, we can virtually conduct audits and, therefore enable clients to interact with our new super-regional firm’s specialists in any of our locations.”

CRI, currently ranked as the 21st largest accounting firm nationally, operates offices in 26 markets throughout nine states across the South – including the Greater Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Greater Houston areas of Texas.

“The CRI-Long Chilton merger is our fourth expansion in Texas this calendar year—a trend that represents our laser focus on expanding in key markets throughout the state,” stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “These three new Rio Grande Valley offices not only widen CRI’s presence in South Texas, but they also position us for future opportunities to share our expertise and educational resources with a larger client base throughout the state.”

