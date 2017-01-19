ACI Specialty Benefits Awarded WorldatWork 2017 Seal Of Distinction

ACI is proud to be recognized for excellence in creating a positive work environment with total rewards and best place to work benefits.

ACI Specialty Benefits, a leading provider of employee benefit solutions including Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) and Corporate Concierge, is honored to be awarded the 2017 Seal of Distinction from WorldatWork, a nonprofit HR association and compensation authority. This prestigious award is a mark of excellence designed to identify organizations with a strong total rewards portfolio that deliver a positive workforce experience.

"ACI is honored to be recognized for creating an engaging and positive work environment that helps employees succeed in all areas of work and life. Known for delivering best place to work benefits and perks that help customers thrive, ACI is proud to accept this award as a testament to leading by example," said Dr. Ann D. Clark, CEO and Founder of ACI Specialty Benefits.

A recipient of the Seal of Distinction for the third year in a row, ACI has been named a best place to work by the San Diego Business Journal and is committed to helping other companies become best places to work through its total well-being and engagement benefits.

"This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I'm confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee," said Anne Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork.

Applicants are evaluated on defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices including:



Workforce experience

Workplace flexibility

Culture initiatives and community involvement

Paid and unpaid time off

Development opportunities

Health and wellness

Financial wellness

Caring for dependents

The Seal of Distinction recipients will be recognized at the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition in Washington, D.C. from May 7-10. ACI Specialty Benefits' Leverage Concierge division will be leading a session at the conference titled, "How Unique Benefits Help Create Best Places to Work." The presentation will feature Cathy Leibow, Vice President of Leverage Concierge and noted work-life benefits pioneer, in conversation with Ken McCullum, Vice President of Human Resources for NorthBay Healthcare.

About WorldatWork(R)

The Total Rewards Association

WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. It's our mission to empower professionals to become masters in their fields. We do so by providing thought leadership in total rewards disciplines from the world's most respected experts; ensuring access to timely, relevant content; and fostering an active community of total rewards practitioners and leaders.

WorldatWork has more than 70,000 members and subscribers worldwide; more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies employ a WorldatWork member. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork has offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with more than 70 human resources associations around the world.

About ACI Specialty Benefits

ACI Specialty Benefits is a leading benefits provider of Employee Assistance Programs, Corporate Concierge, Wellness and Student Assistance services. ACI consistently ranks in the nation's Top Ten EAPs and has received widespread industry recognition including Best Places to Work, Healthiest Companies and Women Who Mean Business awards. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, ACI has grown to international prominence, with a 95% customer retention rate and nine million lives covered. For more information about innovative employee benefits solutions, visit http://www.acispecialtybenefits.com.