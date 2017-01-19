Increase agent productivity and response times with the Auto Dialer The result is increased responsiveness, better lead cultivation, and higher conversion rates.

CallTrackingMetrics, a leading provider of call tracking and automation software, has released an Auto Dialer, that automatically connects call center agents with prospects and customers in need of service.

CallTrackingMetrics (CTM) understands the high priority businesses place on connecting with prospects and clients efficiently. This productivity-driving feature automates outbound calls based on customized criteria and timeframes, helping teams instantly connect with prospects and customers in need. By defining rules and milestones in the Auto Dialer’s control panel, call center managers can keep the flow of outbound calls strategically in line with agent availability and caller behavior. The result is increased responsiveness, better lead cultivation, and higher conversion rates.

“The Auto Dialer a fantastic way to reduce inefficiencies in your agent’s days and make them more successful. They no longer have to do things like dial the phone number, listen to voicemails, busy tones and no-answer or manually leaving voicemails. It does it all for them. They can focus more on closing sales and delighting customers.”, states Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics.

The Auto Dialer works seamlessly with existing tools and configurations in CallTrackingMetrics such as call queues, IVR menus, Smart Routing and FormReactor—so that the outbound connected calls can continue to be routed to the agent best poised to help the customer quickly.

About CallTrackingMetrics:

CallTrackingMetrics’s award-winning call tracking and automation provides thousands of businesses around the world the tools they need to track, manage, and optimize their phone calls so they can increase conversions. From understanding what advertising campaigns are generating phone calls to managing calls for their call center, CallTrackingMetrics allows businesses to transform phone communication into powerful intelligence for their organization.