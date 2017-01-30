Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement firm established in 1987, has announced the appointment of Executive Director, William (Bill) R. Giusti, who will specialize in the placement of partners, development of attorney groups, and facilitation of law firm mergers for the New York region.

Throughout Bill’s extensive legal career, he has consistently been recognized as one of New York’s leading lawyers in project and bank finance and in the energy sector. In addition, he has worked on various financing transactions, including acquisitions, highly leveraged transactions and LBO and structured financings. Before joining Mestel & Company, Bill was a Partner at Baker Botts L.L.P. for eight years and Shearman & Sterling LLP for 23 years. He began his career as an Associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Bill graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University and attended Oxford University in England before earning his law degree from Yale University.

“Bill is a fantastic addition to our exceptional team of industry-recognized placement consultants, who are dedicated to candor, integrity, and the highest quality of service,” stated Lynn Mestel, CEO and Chairman. “The combination of his experience as a Partner at two of the most esteemed law firms and the professional relationships he has developed in the legal community throughout his career is invaluable to our clients and candidates. For nearly 30 years, our company has developed the careers of attorneys, built best in class legal teams, and effectuated law firm mergers. At Mestel, it’s who you know.”

About Mestel & Company

Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement company established in 1987, specializes in assisting the careers of individual associates, partners and in-house counsel as well as effectuating the movement of legal teams and law firm mergers. Our experienced recruiters have first-hand knowledge of the practices and cultures of law firms and in-house legal departments, making us the acknowledged leader in our field. Mestel & Company is only 100% employee owned company in the attorney placement industry, ensuring that each of our recruiters, as an owner, provides best in class service and is committed to the needs and sensitivity of our attorneys. For more information, visit http://www.mestel.com or follow us on Twitter@Mestel.