RedVector, the leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries, has taken strides to help organizations boost engagement among employees, managers and human resources professionals with new professional development courses, as well as new training enhancements that drive true behavior change. Those enhancements include “structural gamification” and micro course formats.

According to a study by the Network of Corporate Academies (NOCA) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), engagement of employees and stakeholders proves to be the single most challenging factor for organizations. Approximately 40% of employees who receive poor training leave their positions within the first year, and accordingly, more than 53% of HR professionals said their organizations were currently upgrading their learning and development initiatives.

“We’re excited to launch accredited professional development training that is effective and more easily retained,” said RedVector’s Michael Schreiner, PMP, Director of Content Development. “With 'structural gamification,' the primary focus is to motivate learners through virtual rewards as they master learning objectives, and with micro course formats, the idea is to segment courses into more palatable, bite-sized objectives that can be easily referenced later. We believe these enhancements make training more appealing to the modern learner.”

RedVector’s new professional development courses also help organizations strengthen compliance by covering a variety of leadership, administration, management and compliance topics:



Employee or Independent Contractor: The Risk of Misclassification of Employees

Essentials of I-9 Compliance (Form I-9)

Interviewing the Right Way

Managing a Millennial

Smart Workplaces: Personnel Administration; Sexual Harassment Prevention for Office or Field-Managers & Supervisors, California AB 1825

Smart Management: Mentoring; Performance Reviews; Setting Effective Targets; Delegation; Data Security; Hiring the Right Talent and more

Smart Quality: Process Improvement; Time Management and more

“It’s so critical that HR staff knows how to properly complete Form I-9 for employment eligibility verification, for managers to know how to prevent sexual harassment in the field, and for employees to understand smart time management strategies, for instance,” said Bobby Person, RedVector Senior Director of Product Management. “That’s why we’re especially proud to offer them meaningful, engaging training in these areas.”

RedVector’s pre-approval and recognition by HRCI and SHRM guarantees that RedVector continuing education will be accepted towards recertification.

About RedVector

RedVector sets the standard for excellence in online continuing education and training for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries and holds nearly 100 state and national accreditations. RedVector offers individual courses as well as large-scale corporate training solutions featuring customizable and easily accessible online universities with a full range of tracking and reporting features. - RedVector is a division of Vector Solutions. Through its brands RedVector and TargetSolutions, Vector Solutions strives to help its customers become more effective, efficient and safe via online training and performance management solutions. For more information, call 1-866-546-1212 or email marketing(at)redvector(dot)com.