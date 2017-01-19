Sang H. Kim, MD Returns to Connecticut’s Largest Dermatology Practice

“It is with considerable pleasure to welcome back Dr. Kim to the CDG team” said President and Managing Partner Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III. “She embodies everything we strive for at CDG."

Connecticut Dermatology Group (CDG) is proud and excited to welcome back to the team, Dr. Sang H. Kim, a highly experienced and compassionate dermatologist. Dr. Kim brings an extensive background in cutting-edge dermatology care and research to Connecticut’s largest physician-directed skincare center.

“It is with considerable pleasure to welcome back Dr. Kim to the CDG team” said President and Managing Partner Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III. “She embodies everything we strive for at CDG. She was and will continue to be a sought-after provider due to her compassion, demeanor, outstanding clinical skills and attention to detail.”

Dr. Kim received her undergraduate degree from Yale University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She earned her doctorate from New York University School of Medicine and then completed a dermatology residency at the University of Chicago as chief resident. She then completed a fellowship in dermatopathology before joining Connecticut Dermatology Group in 2006. In 2013, Dr. Kim and her family relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina where she worked in the dermatology department of Mecklenburg Medical Group, a large interdisciplinary medical practice. She and her family moved back to Connecticut in 2016.

Dr. Kim, who will see patients at CDG’s locations in Norwalk and Stamford, says: “I am thrilled to be rejoining my CDG family. Their level of passion for providing the most advanced skin care is unmatched and makes working here rewarding for me and a great medical experience for patients. I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and meeting new ones.”

Dr. Kim is a board certified dermatologist and is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She has had extensive training in all aspects of adult and pediatric dermatology. Her training in dermatopathology provides her with a unique vantage point in her approach to dermatologic conditions.

Dr. Kim’s special interests include detecting and treating skin cancer, evaluating rashes and skin growths, and performing cosmetic laser procedures.

Dr. Kim will begin seeing patients on February 28th, 2017. You can book an appointment with her now by calling 203-810-4151 or scheduling an appointment online.

About Connecticut Dermatology Group

Connecticut Dermatology Group (CDG) is a leader in dermatology services in Connecticut. Since it’s founding in 1964, CDG has provided comprehensive skin care to tens of thousands in Connecticut through its Norwalk, Milford, and Stamford offices. CDG is Fairfield County’s largest physician-directed skincare center providing medical and surgical care, as well as state-of-the-art cosmetic and aesthetician services. CDG has been designated as a national dermatological testing center to conduct clinical trials for new and upcoming medical and cosmetic services. Managing Partner, Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III has been peer nominated as 2016 Top Doctor in Fairfield County by Castle Connolly and a 2017 Top Doctor in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Kolenik III has completed over 20,000 Mohs procedures.