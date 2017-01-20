ADG Creative Recognized as Future 50 Award Winner

ADG Creative is proud to announce that the Columbia-based creative agency is a recipient of the Baltimore Future 50 Award from Baltimore SmartCEO for a fifth year.

The Future 50 Award is a recognition of the top executives in the Baltimore metro region who have consistently demonstrated strong leadership and whose companies help to power local economic and workforce growth.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized as a Future 50 Award winner,” said Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jeff Antkowiak. “I would be remiss not to acknowledge all the hard work put in by the exceptional team of Creatives at ADG who helped make this happen. Together, we create solutions that allow our clients to ‘Be Heard.’ This award is a reflection of the entire team and our continued commitment to investing in one another and our clients.”

The Future 50 Awards are the largest and most highly anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year, recognizing the region’s fastest-growing, mid-sized companies. Representing the future of the region’s economy and embodying entrepreneurial leadership and success, companies are nominated based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth.

Antkowiak will be recognized for this achievement at a black-tie event hosted by Baltimore SmartCEO on January 19, 2017 in Hunt Valley, MD.