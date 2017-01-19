Rallying All Rib Lovers

For a limited time, the Red Hot & Blue BBQ Restaurants in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Missouri, New Jersey and Texas are rallying all rib lovers with a $20 rib special. The Rib Lover's Special includes a full rack of ribs and two side items for only $20. And there has not be a better time to sample the Red Hot & Blue authentic St Louis-cut, Memphis-style ribs than now, as also available for a limited time is a two-bone sampler with the purchase of any sandwich or entrée for only $2.50.

Cooked low and slow for hours over hickory logs, the Red Hot & Blue authentic St Louis-cut, Memphis-style ribs are a signature item for the BBQ restaurant. Red Hot & Blue pitmasters at every location slow-smoke ribs on location fresh every morning, so while you are waking, Red Hot & Blue pitmasters have already been smokin' for hours!

Red Hot & Blue Restaurants also features 13 different barbeque sauces and rubs to compliment their naturally smoky ribs. Red Hot & Blue offers 5 long-time favorite sauces: Mojo Mild–a tasty and mild barbeque sauce; Sufferin’ Sweet–a true Southern “suh-weet” sauce; Hoochie Coochie Hot–really hot, and we mean HOT barbeque sauce; Double Trouble–a savory blend of hot and sweet. and tangy Big Mama's Mustard. Also popular is the Red Hot & Blue Original Memphis Dry Rub–a proprietary mix of seasonings and spices that emphasize the smoky flavor of the meat.

The Rib Lover's $20 Special is available until February 10, 2017 at the following locations:

MARYLAND: Annapolis, Gaithersburg, Laurel

VIRGINIA: Fairfax; Herndon; Manassas; Leesburg; Warrenton; Williamsburg

MISSOURI: Joplin

NEW JERSEY: Cherry Hill

NORTH CAROLINA: Raleigh

TEXAS: Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Irving, North Richland Hills, Plano

Visit Red Hot & Blue Restaurants website for more information.

###

About Red Hot & Blue Restaurants, Incorporated:

The moment you walk into a Red Hot & Blue restaurant you are surrounded by an aroma of the authentic Memphis-style hickory-smoked meats, which have been cooking for hours, and the air is filled in classic and contemporary Blues music– all delivered with a large dose of Southern hospitality. The name, “Red Hot & Blue” is taken from the title of D.J. Dewey Phillip’s radio show that that aired on WHBQ-AM in Memphis, Tennessee in the 1950’s. This radio show launched the careers of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash and broadened the audience for artists such as BB King, Muddy Waters, Robert Cray and Rufus Thomas.

Red Hot and Blue Restaurants, Inc. was named in the top 3 “Best Barbecue Chains in America” according to The Daily Meal. Editor Dan Myers sifted through regional preferences to funnel the most popular chains in his list of 10 Best Barbecue chains in America. Criteria for selection was based on: “local renown, consistency of food across all the locations, adherence to traditional barbecue techniques like “low and slow” on-premise smoking, atmosphere and most importantly, if the food tastes good.” The full article may found online at: http://www.thedailymeal.com/10-best-barbecue-chains-america/3414

The original Red Hot & Blue Restaurant was founded in 1988 in Arlington, Virginia by a group of true Southerners (including three politicians from Tennessee) and a transplanted “Yankee” who could not find authentic slow-smoked Memphis-style bbq to their liking in the Nation’s Capital. Since its start, Red Hot & Blue has grown into 23 locations in 6 states: Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, The Red Hot & Blue mission is to “serve only the best quality authentic Memphis-style Barbeque in a fun, casual atmosphere surrounded by blues music and memorabilia.” Red Hot & Blue’s premier catering team has been serving the Washington DC area for over 25 years at events from birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers or graduation gatherings, corporate meetings and presentations, retirement parties and family reunions to casual or formal weddings and large banquets.. For more information, visit http://www.redhotandblue.com

###

For additional information or franchise opportunities, please contact: Randy McCann, President, Red Hot & Blue Restaurants, Inc., 154 Charlois Boulevard, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27103. Phone: 336-714-1515. The general web site for Red Hot & Blue Restaurants is http://www.redhotandblue.com