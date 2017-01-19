WhoHaha Logo "By teaming up with the American Heart Association, WhoHaha is supporting and profiling funny female content creators, while encouraging our community to think about their heart health,” said award-winning actor and WhoHaha co-founder, Elizabeth Banks

WhoHaha, a digital media company dedicated to creating and delivering female-centric, comedic content, is teaming up with the American Heart Association (AHA) to produce a three-part video series that uses humor to highlight ways to improve heart health and overall well-being. The videos will debut as part of the launch of AHA’s Healthy For Good™ movement, which is designed to inspire all Americans to make small changes that add up to lifelong health.

On January 19th, WhoHaha will release the video series including “Gym Hero,” “Food is my Boyfriend” and “Don’t be a Zombie." Each video will be featured on WhoHaha and shared through both WhoHaha and AHA’s social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

“The American Heart Association is thrilled to work with WhoHaHa and we’re excited about the opportunity to engage up-and-coming women comediennes in content that highlights the AHA’s heart health messages in a fun and entertaining way,” said Meighan Girgus, Chief Marketing & Programs Officer, American Heart Association. “We also look forward to sharing these videos with our Heart Walk sponsors and participants to inspire them to not only support the AHA’s mission during their local Heart Walk, but to engage them in the Healthy For Good™ movement year-round.”

Education is a key to the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Exploring our oftentimes uninformed choices around exercise, diet and sleep, these videos get to the heart of the obstacles we encounter when adopting healthy habits. By using comedy to identify with these hurdles, the AHA and WhoHaha are looking to entertain, engage and ultimately motivate people to make small healthy changes so they can be healthy for good.

WhoHaha co-founder, Elizabeth Banks has been a longtime supporter of AHA and even produced, directed and starred in 2011’s “Just a Little Heart Attack.”

“Heart attack prevention and the American Heart Association is, well… close to my heart,” said director, producer, award-winning actor and WhoHaha co-founder, Elizabeth Banks. “By teaming up with the American Heart Association, WhoHaha is supporting and profiling funny female content creators, while encouraging our community to think about their heart health. It’s a great cause that I am happy to support.”

In keeping with WhoHaha’s mission to empower and create opportunity for the funniest up-and-coming female creators, all three videos feature social media talent, both in front of and behind the camera, who have been previously featured on WhoHaha.

Deirdre Delvin and Vana Dabney of female sketch comedy team Honest Monster wrote and acted while Kai Collins and Deena Adar of production company Quiet Duke directed. Videos also featured actors Laura Hartley and Jaime Janek of Gin Blo Productions, stand-up comic and cello player, Nina Daniels and YouTube star, Alex Lynn Ward.

Starting January 19, please visit http://WhoHaha.com/aha-gym-hero/ to see the Healthy For Good™ videos and for more information about the AHA’s Healthy For Good movement at https://healthyforgood.heart.org/.

About WhoHaha:

WhoHaha is a digital media company dedicated to developing and sharing the most hilarious female-centric comedy on the web. Co-founded by director, producer, and actress, Elizabeth Banks, in partnership with Luigi Picarazzi, CEO of Digital Media Management in Beverly Hills, CA, WhoHaha’s mission is to empower and create opportunity for the funniest up-and-coming female creators by providing them needed resources across development, production, financing, distribution, marketing, and monetization. Our creators are invited to distribute existing content to our comedy-loving audience, participate in WhoHaha's stand-up live comedy shows, lead the development, production and acting in original social video content, as well as branded entertainment content for sponsors who want to engage consumers through the power of comedy and levity, and align with WhoHaha's mission of female empowerment. For more information, please visit: http://www.WhoHaha.com or find us on all social channels.

About the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.