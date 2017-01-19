UMA faculty and staff members are passionate about making a difference in the next generation of healthcare professionals. It’s a great place to start or advance a career.

Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is preparing to hire dozens of faculty and staff members in 2017 who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Tampa, UMA, a nonprofit healthcare educational institution, has more than 30,000 alumni and employs more than 2,000 professionals. Opportunities are available with UMA’s Administration, Faculty and Academics, Admissions, Learner Services, Financial Services, Shared Services, and Career Services teams.

“Ultimate Medical Academy is seeking bright, inspired professionals who share our passion for helping others,” UMA Vice President of Recruiting Elise Li said. “It’s a great place to start or advance a career. Opportunities abound for candidates as we build our team of qualified faculty and staff, who are dedicated to fulfilling our mission to equip and empower UMA students to excel in healthcare careers.”

In addition to open jobs postings on UMA’s website, information on employment opportunities with UMA will be available at several career fairs in Florida this winter, including:



Career Showcase at the University of Florida from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 24-25

Job News Tampa Job Fair at George Steinbrenner Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 25

Spring 2017 Career & Internship Fair Week at the University of South Florida from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1-3

Colleges of Central Florida Career Consortium Expo at the University of Tampa from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 16

“UMA’s focus on philanthropy and dedication to both employees and students are just some of the reasons we attract people from Florida and across the country to our school,” Li said. “Our culture supports health and wellness and actively promotes leadership and management training programs. If you think you’re a good fit for UMA, please contact us.”

To learn more, please visit the Career pages on the UMA website.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.