Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. (http://www.furiarubel.com), an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, is pleased to announce that it has been honored by the Web Marketing Association with a Mobile WebAward for its work with Positek RFID, a leader in complete radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems, solutions, and integration to the textile maintenance industry professionals.

“It was a privilege to work with Positek RFID to develop a responsive mobile website, which is so critical to today’s online audiences,” said Laura Powers, Chief Marketing Officer of Furia Rubel Communications.

The mobile site showcases the RFID ecosystem that Positek RFID provides to laundry, event rental, hospitality, industrial and healthcare companies. The website is built and organized to engage and inform customers of the features and benefits of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. The mobile website provides users with vital information at their fingertips on Positek RFID’s full line of RFID-related products, including tags, readers, antennas, software, portal readers, bundle readers and custom tunnel readers.

The Web Marketing Association is an organization made up of internet marketing, online advertising, PR and top website design professionals that work towards a setting a high standard for internet marketing and development of the best websites. Recently, the organization decided to separate mobile websites into a separate competition to celebrate the growth of the medium. The WebAward Competition is the premier annual award competition that names the best website in 96 industries.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is an integrated and strategic marketing and public relations agency based in Bucks County, Pa. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, media relations, graphic design, digital and interactive strategy, website design, blog production and social media services to a wide array of professional clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms, technology companies, educational organizations, accounting firms, nonprofits, municipalities, and manufacturing, behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com, follow on Twitter at @FuriaRubel or subscribe to the blog at ThePRLawyer.com.