Talemetry Named Top 100 HCM Vendor for 2017

Multi-award-winning recruitment marketing platform provider, Talemetry, announced today that Apps Run the World has ranked Talemetry 97th overall in the top 500 cloud HCM application vendors.

Apps Run the World’s HCM Top 500 Market Report ranks and analyzes the world’s 500 largest HCM software vendors by their annual revenues across 21 verticals and 22 segments in three primary groups: Core HR, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management.

The rankings in the study are based on 2011-2015 HCM Software revenues of more than 3,000 enterprise applications vendors.

“This recognition highlights Talemetry’s position in the very crowded field of HCM technology vendors,” said Jade Bourelle, CEO of Talemetry. “Beyond our category leading recruitment marketing capability, Talemetry’s size, longevity, and ranking within the HCM vendor space make us the choice of the world’s largest enterprise employers.”

The Talemetry Recruitment Marketing Platform integrates with an organization’s applicant tracking system (ATS) to support pre-applicant talent acquisition with:



Inbound attraction through job distribution to job boards, social networks, pay-per-click platforms, and agencies

Single search outbound sourcing from all talent sources, including past applicants, employees, talent networks, external databases, and more

Full Candidate Relationship Management (CRM), enabling centralization of all your talent pools, pipelining candidates against current and future jobs, tracking recruiter activity, and engaging candidates with mass email and nurture campaigns

Applicant conversion and candidate experience solutions including targeted mobile/social-optimized career sites, campaign-specific landing pages, mobile-optimized applications, and embedded resume and social profile extraction

Full source-to-hire analytics for optimizing all talent acquisition programs and recruitment operations

The entire platform ensures enterprise organizations can execute best practice talent sourcing and hiring strategies while dramatically increasing their recruiting performance and ROI.

