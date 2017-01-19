In his brief life, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart grew from boy-wonder pianist to uniquely gifted composer with an uncanny ability to touch our souls through his music.

WCPE FM Offers Birthday Tribute to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart Madness to Air January 25 through 27 on TheClassicalStation.org

William Woltz, music director for WCPE, TheClassicalStation.org, announces today that in recognition of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Birthday, WCPE celebrates the wunderkind from Salzburg for three days, January 25 through his birthday on January 27, 2016.

“In his brief life, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart grew from boy-wonder pianist to uniquely gifted composer with an uncanny ability to touch our souls through his music,” offers Woltz. “Join WCPE for a three-day celebration of all things Mozart, culminating on his birthday, January 27.”

Here is a partial listing of programming being offered:

25 Wednesday

9:00 a.m. Mozart: Piano Concerto no. 17 in G

10:00 a.m. Mozart: Symphony no. 25 in G Minor

12:00 p.m. Mozart: Serenade no. 13 in G (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik)

2:00 p.m. Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A

3:00 p.m. Mozart: Symphony no. 39 in E-flat

7:00 p.m. Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C

8:00 p.m. Mozart: Piano Concerto no. 21 in C

9:00 p.m. Mozart: Symphony no. 35 in D (Haffner)

10:00 p.m. Mozart: “Ave Verum Corpus”

26 Thursday

9:00 a.m. Mozart: Horn Concerto no. 3 in E-flat

10:00 a.m. Mozart: Symphony no. 40 in G Minor

12:00 p.m. Mozart: Rondo in A Minor

1:00 p.m. Mozart: “La ci Darem la Mano” from Don Giovanni

2:00 p.m. Mozart: Piano Sonata no. 8 in A Minor

3:00 p.m. Mozart: Symphony no. 41 in C (Jupiter)

5:00 p.m. Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni

7:00 p.m. Opera House

10:00 p.m. Mozart: Fantasia in C Minor

27 Friday

8:00 a.m. Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

9:00 a.m. All-Request Friday

10:00 p.m. Mozart: Violin Sonata in E Minor

In 1990 a group of psychologists studied Mozart’s written personal history and labeled him as “Pathologically Optimistic.” WCPE’s Mozart Madness will explore, through music, his exuberance and hope, even when composing during times of personal hardship and despair.

WCPE’s live broadcast of ‘Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day’ can be accessed around the globe in several ways; on-line streaming in multiple formats, including IPv6, local cable television systems and traditional radio broadcasting. A complete list of the ways WCPE is available with instructions for cable and satellite reception can be found at: TheClassicalStation.org/listen.shtml. In central North Carolina and southern Virginia, WCPE is found on the radio at 89.7 FM.

About WCPE:

With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

Media Contact:

Curtis Brothers

919.556.5178

curtis(at)TheClassicalStation(dot)org

###