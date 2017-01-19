"We are excited to see the next installment of these extraordinary cancer doctors and researchers that will make up the 2017 Giants of Cancer Care®" - Michael J. Hennessy, Jr

OncLive® is seeking nominations for its 2017 Giants of Cancer Care® Awards, which recognizes the top oncologists and researchers who have made remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical practice, announced OncLive® President Michael J. Hennessy, Jr.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr, said, “We are excited to see the next installment of these extraordinary cancer doctors and researchers that will make up the 2017 Giants of Cancer Care®, we have been honored to celebrate some the highest esteemed oncology professionals in the field, and we welcome the class of 2017 to join this prestigious group of Giants in Cancer Care®.”

This award has been bestowed on many of the highest regarded oncologists and cancer researchers in the field, the 2016 class included such distinguished honorees as Frances A. Shepherd, MD, of Princess Margaret Hospital, James F. Holland, MD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Larry Norton, MD, Sir Murray F. Brennan, MD, and Robert J. Motzer, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

On June 1, the 2017 Giants of Cancer Care® class of inductees will be announced in Chicago, which will determine the finalists chosen by the Giants of Cancer Care® Advisory Board, a selection committee of over 80 oncologists. Nominations are accepted both internationally and domestically, additionally, self-nominations are welcome. The nomination process closes on March 20, 2017. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit http://www.giantsofcancercare.com/nominate

About OncLive®

OncLive® is a digital platform for practicing oncologists that offers oncology professionals information to help them provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc.'s Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News®, Oncology Business Management™, and more. Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research, medical media, curetoday.com, and CURE® magazine, the largest consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. CURE® combines science and humanity to make cancer understandable and reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.