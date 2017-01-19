The iPhone app can be used when a VRI cart is unavailable, for an information gathering encounter with a patient or when there may be limited physical space.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, introduces the new iPhone app, expanding the company’s suite of VRI devices and now enabling health systems to immediately connect health care professionals to medically trained and certified interpreters via mobile devices.

InDemand connects providers and patients with interpreters via a live, encrypted, web-based video conference, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages. The iPhone app is an effective, on demand option that is available anytime, anywhere and on any device, offering an HD quality connection. The iPhone app can be used when a VRI cart is unavailable, for an information gathering encounter with a patient or when there may be limited physical space.

“The new iPhone app demonstrates our commitment to ensuring every individual has access to the highest quality patient care,” said InDemand Interpreting Chairmen and CEO Cecil Kost. “We are delighted to bring high quality video remote interpreting experiences to mobile devices, offering patients and providers more flexibility.”

For more information about the new InDemand iPhone app, please contact (206) 489-2706 or visit http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com