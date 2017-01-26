Patricia L. Brown & Associates (http://www.pbrownlaw.com), one of the most experienced family law firms in Williamson County, Texas announced today the addition of Ms. Farah Ahmed (http://bit.ly/2iKWeg9) to it’s law firm.

Ms. Ahmed graduated from the University of Texas in 2004 with a BA in Psychology, and obtained her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2007. Ms. Ahmed has practiced exclusively family law since obtaining her Texas law license in 2008, and has practiced in Williamson County since 2009. She knows and understands the judges and courts in Williamson County. Ms. Ahmed is also an experienced Mediator and has successfully mediated numerous family law cases.

Patricia L. Brown & Associates was founded twenty years ago in Round Rock, Texas by Patricia Brown. Starting as a solo practitioner in family law, her client base grew quickly, as word of her unique blend of compassion, competence and results, spread.

Despite its growth, the firm maintained its commitment to Ms. Brown's philosophy exemplified in the firm's motto “We’re Close To You”. According to Ms. Brown, “’We’re Close To You’ not only reflects our proximity to many of our clients in the Williamson County and north Austin areas, but more importantly, how we think about, and treat, our clients. We believe clients seek not only experience and competence, but sensitivity and compassion as well”.

Ms. Brown continued, “Consulting a family law attorney is a little like consulting a surgeon. It usually means an individual or family is dealing with a serious family issue, and they need to rely on this person to help put their life back in order. Clients want someone who is deeply experienced in their area of need, not a general practitioner. A mistake in a divorce ( http://bit.ly/1Uvt1y7) can haunt you for life".

Ms. Ahmed said, “I am delighted to join a firm with such an outstanding reputation in family law in central Texas. I have always shared Ms. Brown’s philosophy regarding compassion and sensitivity to the difficulties our clients are going through, and helping reduce their stress by showing them a clear path to success.”

Over the past 20 years, Patricia L. Brown & Associates has become one of the most successful and renowned divorce firms in Williamson County and north Austin. Having litigated hundreds of divorces here, the firm has a deep understanding of the courts and judges in Williamson and Travis County. The firm has has also successfully handled cases involving child custody and support, visitation, modification of existing orders, spousal support, unmarried father's rights and grandparent's rights.

Patricia L. Brown & Associates, founded 20 years ago in Round Rock, TX, is a law firm focused on individuals and families needing legal assistance with challenging family law issues like divorce, child custody, child support, visitation, spousal support, unmarried father’s rights, grandparent’s rights, LGBTQ issues, etc.. Ms. Brown and both the firm’s paralegals are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

