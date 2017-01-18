Dr. Maya Rockeymoore The nation deserves an HHS secretary who believes in improving access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans.

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, president and CEO of Washington-based think tank Center for Global Policy Solutions and a noted health and economic disparities expert, is among the more than 400 health professionals, researchers and academics who have signed an open letter urging senators to oppose the nomination of U.S. Rep. Tom Price as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The letter was sent today, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, to U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray, chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which is considering Price’s nomination. The signatories object to positions Price has long advocated for, including privatizing Medicare, drastically cutting Medicaid and CHIP, eliminating the Affordable Care Act, and ending funding for some Planned Parenthood services.

“The nation deserves an HHS secretary who believes in improving access to quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans. Rep. Price's health care proposals would eviscerate the ACA, voucherize Medicare, and make Medicaid and CHIP ineffective,” said Dr. Rockeymoore, whose organization has conducted research showing the ACA has benefitted Americans of all backgrounds. “His proposals would also limit access to and undermine the quality of care, place undue financial hardship on individuals and families, discriminate against vulnerable groups, and endanger the lives of millions.”

The letter makes it clear that a more compassionate leader is required for HHS secretary.

“We implore the Congress to reject Tom Price’s nomination to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, and to force the Trump administration to find a more responsible person to administrate this important federal agency,” the letter reads.

