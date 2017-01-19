Infinity Massage Chairs World Headquarters in Seabrook, NH I like to play with a chip on my shoulder and disrupt the marketplace, but also create a positive environment for those on the team.

Infinity® Massage Chairs announced today that Dan Grover has joined the organization to further develop its business plan and implement new sales and marketing strategies. Grover comes with a total of 15 years experience in consumer goods and an entrepreneurial mindset, having spent the last 5 and a half years as Executive Vice President of Direct Sales at Traeger® Wood Pellet Grills.

Grover has elevated each brand in his portfolio through multiple sales channels, and even helped guide one to an acquisition. During his time at Traeger, Grover was instrumental in expanding the company’s brand and growing its revenue significantly.

“Being entrepreneurial is part of my DNA,” Grover explained. “I love being part of a growing company where I’m able to wear many different hats and try new approaches and techniques.”

Grover joins Infinity as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing to continue the company’s recent success providing high-end massage chairs to consumers in need of a health and wellness solution.

When asked what he most looks forward to about joining the Infinity team, Grover said, “I see the upside of the massage chair market, which is an up-and-coming segment, and I see Infinity as a leader in that space. There are many new ways to market and sell this product.” He continued, “Overall, the team assembled here is exciting, and so is the potential and opportunity for our product.”

Although he has only been with Infinity for two weeks, Grover is already implementing exciting changes and will be making a major announcement within the next 30 days that will change the landscape of the massage chair industry.

Infinity CEO Michael Garceau said of Grover, “Dan’s wealth of knowledge and experience in the consumer goods segment has already made him a valuable addition to the Infinity family. His work style and mentality fit in perfectly with our culture of innovation and exceptional quality. I am confident that Dan will produce the results we need to accomplish our goal of being the leader in our industry.”

How does Grover plan on doing all this? “I like to play with a chip on my shoulder and disrupt the marketplace, but also create a positive environment for those on the team,” he said. “As long as we’re happy and focused, I believe we will successfully make our customers happy by delivering them the highest -quality self-care product.”

