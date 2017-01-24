With our recent new product introductions and more to come this year, BridgeWave’s growth is poised to accelerate. Streakwave’s value-added approach with customers will undoubtedly prove to be a great asset as we continue to provide wireless solutions.

BridgeWave Communications, a market leader in wireless backhaul systems, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Streakwave Wireless, Inc., (Streakwave), a leading value-added distributor of wireless connectivity products. Under this agreement, Streakwave, headquartered in San Jose, California, will market and sell BridgeWave millimeter wave and microwave systems to value-added resellers (VARs), service providers, and systems integrators. The agreement initially covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Adding the BridgeWave portfolio of wireless point-to-point backhaul solutions to our catalog expands our current offering, enabling us to provide customers best-of-breed, carrier class systems from a long-established market-leading manufacturer,” said Joshua Farlow, executive vice president of worldwide sales, Streakwave Wireless. “BridgeWave’s newest multi-gigabit systems, available at very competitive price points, will help our customers across all markets respond to the demands for higher capacity. We are very pleased to partner with BridgeWave and believe that it will lead to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

“With our recent new product introductions and more to come this year, BridgeWave’s growth is poised to accelerate,” said Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and SAGE Satcom. “Streakwave’s value-added approach to serving customers, along with the company’s technical expertise and international footprint, will undoubtedly prove to be a great asset as we continue to deliver wireless multi-gigabit solutions to ease network capacity constraints.”

BridgeWave announced last week its newest 80GHz point-to-point system, the Flex4G-5000, and has already received a positive response from the market. Delivering up to 5.3Gbps full duplex capacity per radio, and scalable to 10.7Gbps in a 2+0 configuration, the Flex4G-5000 offers operators an alternative to fiber in dense urban areas, and provides public and private network operators with a backhaul system that quickly scales to meet future capacity requirements.

To obtain more information about the Flex4G-5000 or any of BridgeWave’s wireless solutions, visit http://www.streakwave.com, or call Streakwave Wireless at 888-604-5234, to discuss your specific network requirements and to determine which BridgeWave system is best for your application.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprise networks. With more than 30,000 systems deployed in over 60 countries, the company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers all over the world to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity and gigabit connectivity, while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. BridgeWave products are sold through its network of distributors, systems integrators, and value-added resellers worldwide. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit http://www.bridgewave.com.

About Streakwave Wireless

Streakwave Wireless, Inc. is a global value added distributor with sales and distribution facilities in: San Jose, CA (headquarters); Salt Lake City, UT; Cincinnati, OH; Hong Kong, Melbourne, Australia and Canterbury, New Zealand. Streakwave offers complete lines of wireless broadband networking equipment, two-way communications, telecommunications solutions, IP surveillance/security and green technologies from top-tier manufacturers.