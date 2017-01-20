Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. announced today its designation as a Center of Excellence (COE) for opioid treatment in Pennsylvania.

Implemented by the PA Department of Human Services, the COE initiative focuses on providing individuals struggling with opioid use with a community-based care management team that can assist them throughout their recovery.

According to the DHS, individuals addicted to opioids are less likely to remain in or complete a course of treatment than those addicted to other substances. The COE’s team-based treatment model is designed to combat this by helping individuals connect and engage fully with primary and behavioral healthcare providers. The team will work closely with the individuals and their families as they strive to make appropriate recovery decisions.

Governor Wolf’s administration selected 45 Centers of Excellence throughout the state.

“We are honored and pleased to have been chosen by the Governor and his administration as a Center of Excellence to implement this critically important program in the Blair County area. Heroin and other opioid abuse and addiction has reached epidemic levels throughout the state and we are confident that the Centers of Excellence initiative will provide a mechanism to engage individuals who need help and maintenance in achieving optimal recovery outcomes,” said Jonathan Wolf, CEO of Pyramid Healthcare.

About Pyramid Healthcare, Inc.

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare founded in 1999 and headquartered in Altoona, PA. Pyramid Healthcare operates over 80 treatment facilities and schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina, offering a full continuum of treatment and recovery services for teens and adults. Its facilities are accredited by CARF or The Joint Commission and staffed by licensed and qualified professionals.