SafeBridge Consultants Announces New Leadership Appointments

SafeBridge Consultants, a Trinity Consultants company and premier occupational health and safety consulting firm to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and fine chemical industry, announced today that Allan Ader, PhD, DABT and Robert Sussman, PhD, DABT have been appointed as Managing Directors of the firm. Drs. Ader and Sussman succeed John Farris, founding President and CEO, following his retirement.

Dr. Allan Ader has over 25 years’ experience in toxicology, risk assessment, and industrial hygiene. He has an extensive background in evaluating complex environmental, health, and safety issues and in developing solutions and programs. Dr. Ader is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.

Dr. Robert Sussman has over 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry where he worked in various capacities in corporate occupational toxicology. Dr. Sussman is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.

Regional responsibilities have been divided between the Managing Directors. Dr. Ader will oversee Western U.S. and Canadian operations; Dr. Sussman will manage Eastern U.S. and European operations. Other members of the SafeBridge leadership team include Teresa Bryning – Vice President and Principal Chemist, Martin Axon – Principal Occupational Hygienist, Brent Altemose - Principal Industrial Hygienist, and Charlyn Reihman – Principal Occupational Health Consultant.

Paul Greywall, PE, Director at parent company Trinity Consultants commented on the appointments, “We are very pleased that the leadership of SafeBridge is in the capable hands of Drs. Ader and Sussman. Both have a long history with the firm, impeccable technical credentials in the industry, and the vision to successfully lead the company into the future.” The SafeBridge leadership team will continue to serve pharmaceutical clients with the same standards that have characterized SafeBridge since its inception.

With offices in Mountain View, CA, New York, NY and Liverpool, UK, SafeBridge provides the Potent Compound Safety Triangle® of services in industrial hygiene, occupational toxicology and industrial hygiene analytical chemistry to over 750 business units worldwide and is a leader in recognizing, evaluating, and controlling exposures to potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and products.