Lifezone360 - a 125,000 sq. ft. climate controlled indoor sports and training facility - is announcing its first of many sports-specific partnerships designed to deliver on its vision to become the top destination for athletic development in the market. Illinois Magic owner Eric Samuelson, Epic Hoopz founder Justin Anthony and All In Athletics CEO Billy Welcome worked hand-in-hand with Lifezone360 to design this first-in-the-market partnership.

As part of the partnership, Lifezone360 will offer development programs for ages 3-8 as well as in-house leagues for developmental players. Players ready for travel basketball in the 8u-13U age groups will play under the individual club brand while benefiting from shared facilities, coaching and athletic development. Lifezone360's Human Performance staff and sports medicine team will equip travel coaches with world-class training methodologies and continuing education - so that athletes coming through these programs have the best possible development outcomes. Parents and siblings will also have access to programming within the facility including multi-sport training, adult fitness, Parisi Speed School, a brick pizza oven cafe, bar and medical suite.

Players in the 14U through 17U programs will combine to play under the Lifezone Basketball brand while retaining key aspects of club programming. As an example, Epic Hoopz -that has a robust faith-driven leadership development program for 3U through 13U - will continue to deliver that curriculum to players playing on Lifezone Epic teams.

"Eric, Justin and Billy represent the kind of club operators we have always intended to partner with. They are selfless, visionary and totally committed to what is best for the kids," says Lifezone360 Partner & Chief Strategy Officer Joe Abraham. "While other club owners put their personal agendas ahead of player development, these guys do the exact opposite. That makes them excellent partners because they are in alignment with who we are as an organization."

Lifezone360 will be announcing similar partnerships for soccer, lacrosse, baseball and volleyball - as it continues to establish itself as the premier athletic development brand in the market.