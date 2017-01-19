Zoola Analytics by Lambda Solutions We’re pleased to see Zoola Analytics recognized by industry experts as a key advancement in helping the learning management market effectively address the critical need for LMS reporting and analytics.

Lambda Solutions, a leader in open learning and talent management systems, was awarded the prestigious Brandon Hall Group silver award for excellence in the Learning Management Measurement and Business Impact Tool category for Zoola Analytics, their innovative solution for reporting and data analysis. Zoola empowers organizations to access, analyze, and share insights pulled from the vast amounts of data generated by their Learning Management System (LMS) quickly and easily, and allows them to track trends across their learning and training programs.

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance – and in some cases transform – their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “Our research shows that Human Capital Management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success.”

Zoola Analytics’ was recognized as a key advancement in LMS reporting and analytics following a thorough evaluation by industry experts based on the following criteria:



Fits the Need: Zoola Analytics delivers an effective measurement model, appropriate for the learning strategy and business/organizational needs and situation.

Measurable Benefits: Zoola Analytics’ learning measurement approach and its implementation produces measurable benefits and outcomes for the organization and learning functions.

Program Design: Zoola Analytics has a measurement model that was effectively designed and implemented to the appropriate audience and organization.

Program Deliver: Zoola Analytics has a measurement model developed in a manner that positively captures the organization’s goals and desired results. As well, there is an effective change management strategy that produces positive organizational outcomes.

“We’re honored to be awarded with such a coveted award,” said Shevy Levy, Lambda Solutions CEO and Founder. “We are committed to solving the analytics and reporting gap in the LMS market. We’re pleased to see Zoola Analytics recognized by industry experts as a key advancement in helping the learning management market effectively address this critical need.”

About Zoola Analytics

Zoola Analytics helps organizations make sense of their learning data quickly and easily, by providing deeper insight into the performance of learners, and learning programs — including how long learners are spending in courses, where learners are struggling or excelling, and how effectively they are able to apply what they have learned. Zoola gives users full access and control of their learning data, so they can generate and share real, actionable insights in just minutes, instead of hours or days. In fact, Zoola can reduce the time and effort required to build reports by as much as 90-95%.

For organizations interested in learning more about LMS analytics and reporting, please visit http://hubs.ly/H05Y5sY0.

About Lambda Solutions

Lambda Solutions is an e-learning solutions company, providing learning management systems (LMS) technology, training and services for education, healthcare, and global enterprise organizations. Hosted in the cloud on world-class, secure infrastructure, Lambda Learning Solution is a scalable, customizable online learning and training platform for employees, students, partners, and customers, and includes Zoola Analytics, a powerful reporting solution. Founded in 2002, Lambda Solutions is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Novi Sad, Serbia, and London, UK. For more information, visit http://www.lambdasolutions.net

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally, and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research the drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).

