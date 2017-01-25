The Badgr app collects Open Badges from any issuer to be stored, organized and shared to social media with a few simple taps.

Concentric Sky, Inc., a software company specializing in education technologies has excited the community of Open Badges users with an update to the Badgr app for iOS and Android, providing new capabilities to organize and share badges directly on mobile devices. Badgr is an open source achievement recognition and tracking system that allows users to issue badges to recognize competencies, professional development, and connected learning.

The Badgr app allows users to collect Open Badges they have earned from any issuer and share them as part of job applications, on social media, or anywhere verifiable records of achievement are needed - all directly from their mobile device. This recent update includes new features and improvements such as automatic upload and storage of earned Badgr badges, an improved user experience, and better sharing capabilities to social networks such as LinkedIn and Facebook.

So far, the response from the Open Badges community has been overwhelmingly positive. “The Badgr app makes it easy to collect and share digital badges from multiple sources. It's my go to for showing off my badges and I recommend it to all of my students,” Beth Unverzagt, Executive Director, Oregon After School for Kids.

The free Badgr app is currently available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

Concentric Sky is an award winning software design & development studio located in Eugene, OR. Concentric Sky designs and builds mobile, web, and enterprise software solutions for prominent organizations around the world including NASA, the National Science Foundation, Encyclopedia Britannica, and The World Bank.

Badgr is a registered trademark of Concentric Sky.