Awesome Commerce is pleased to officially announce the first release of the company’s shopping cart solution, available exclusively to existing storefront users and early adopters.

“Thousands of online merchants rely on Storefront today to power their e-commerce website,” explained Jess Coburn of Awesome Commerce. “By adopting this brand, we are making a commitment to those merchants that they have a path into the future.”

Storefront, an early entry in the e-commerce software marketplace, has been a recognized e-commerce software brand since it was founded in 1996 and has powered more than 50,000 online stores. However, before the acquisition by Awesome Commerce in May, the software had not been updated since 2009 leaving merchants without a way to move forward. While some have invested in customization, most have not, and the majority of Storefront-powered merchants lag behind the industry. Considering the rapid pace of evolution in the e-commerce industry, this is a critical issue that affects security, profitability, and stability for these merchants.

Following their acquisition of Storefront back in May, Awesome Commerce intends to change this with the new Storefront shopping cart solution. The company will provide an upgrade path for those merchants to modernize their online stores. The company has transformed Storefront into a mobile-ready, social-enabled e-commerce solution that will make selling products online simple and intuitive.

“For more than 20 years, online businesses have trusted Storefront to power their web stores, and I am excited to invite those merchants to help shape the future of Storefront through our newest release,” added Coburn.

The new Early Adopter Program will provide merchants with an early access of what’s to come with Storefront, but will also allow those involved to help shape the future of the shopping cart solution, from features and functionality to customization and aesthetics.

To learn more about Awesome Commerce visit https://www.AwesomeCommerce.com. For more information about the new Storefront, visit https://www.Storefront.net.

About Awesome Commerce: Awesome Commerce is an online ecommerce suite of products integrated to deliver an easy to use, secure, cloud-based ecommerce hosting experience allowing merchants to focus more on their business and less on software and servers. Awesome Commerce is based in Boca Raton, FL and led by the same team behind Applied Innovations.