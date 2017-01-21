Gourmet Specialty Food Bee Wild Sourwood Honey, Winner Good Food Awards Winner Bee Wild Brings Gourmet Specialty Food Sourwood Honey to the Good Food Awards Mercantile and Market.

On January 21 and 22, Atlanta-based Bee Wild will be sharing its gourmet specialty food honeys, including its Sourwood Honey, one of the winners of the Good Food Awards, at:

The Good Food Mercantile on Saturday, January 21, in the Festival Pavilion of San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center. Winners and members of the Good Food Merchants Guild – exemplary food crafters meeting the same sustainability criteria as the Awards – will exhibit their full line of wares to 600 industry buyers and media at this event.

The Good Food Awards Marketplace on Sunday, January 22. This event rounds out the Good Food Awards weekend. The general public is invited to come meet the winners, taste and buy their winning food and drink. Bee Wild will have our award-winning Sourwood Honey for sale at this event. Tickets to the Good Food Awards Marketplace are $5, with a $20 Early Access.

The Mercantile and Marketplace follow the Awards ceremony, which celebrates environmentally sound agriculture practices, good animal husbandry, and socially responsible business practices. As owner John Wright says:

"As a third generation beekeeper, I am proud of the honey we produce. The bees have always been the CEOs at our farm, and we honor the natural way of living started by my Grandfather and continued by my Dad."

The Good Food Awards, organized by the Good Food Foundation 501 (c) 3, are proudly supported by the Good Food Retailers Collaborative, the Presenting Sponsor for three years running. Composed of 21 of the country’s top independently owned retailers from Austin to Oakland to Salt Lake City, they are committed to supporting America's great food producers in their own communities and across the country. More information on the Good Food awards can be found at http://goodfoodawards.org.

About Bee Wild:

More than just a traditional honey company, Bee Wild is dedicated to creating a sustainable future for bees and the Real Food community. More information can be found at http://beewild.buzz.