In an effort to share their extensive staffing and recruiting knowledge in the midst of a competitive market, TransTech IT Staffing has written and published 11 Hiring Tactics That Get Tech Companies the Best Talent. A unique guide to hiring best practices, the eBook investigates the strategies used by prominent tech companies that, when appropriately adapted, can be replicated by organizations of any size in any industry.

“Over the years we have found that a balance of new and old hiring strategies deliver the most consistent talent acquisition success,” said Mary Davenport, Chief Executive Officer. “We strive to stay aware of the latest innovations, and we put time into researching what continues to work and what is no longer effective. In our search, we have found that today’s tech giants are worth learning from as they test and verify the value of cutting-edge hiring tactics.”

The “11 Hiring Tactics That Get Tech Companies the Best Talent” eBook evaluates the strategies that Google, Facebook, Zappos, and even our TransTech team uses to ensure the greatest success while trying to find competitive talent in an aggressive market. The proven hiring methods covered include using data to predict performance, evaluating cross-training potential, and identifying cultural fit.

The eBook is available for free download here.

