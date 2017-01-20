“We are thrilled to be named as one of the elite providers in the print and digital industry. As an employee owned company, our consultants & support staff are highly invested in maintaining great relationships." - Stuart Boyar, Cooley Group President

The Best of Print & Digital® is an annual program that identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year through independent survey research performed by Butler Street Research for the print and digital industry. Only the very top companies in the industry were able to achieve this distinction, and Cooley Group is honored to receive this award.

Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner shared, “This year’s winners are clearly the best of the best in the industry. They have proven the difference that exceptional customer experience makes and as a result, are poised for increased client loyalty and future profitable growth.”

Stuart Boyar, Cooley Group President added, “We are thrilled to be named as one of the elite providers in the print and digital industry as seen through our customer’s eyes. As an employee owned company, our consultants & support staff are highly invested in maintaining great relationships and our client’s feedback is what fuels our continuous improvement and growth.”

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is widely regarded as the most accurate leading indicator of client loyalty and future revenue. To qualify for the award, companies must have received an NPS score of at least 40 in conjunction with a minimum customer response rate. Only the top scoring companies in the print industry achieved this distinct honor.

“The Cooley Group is Aces. Their professionalism and responsiveness are exceptional. I would recommend them to everyone!”

Kevin Cottingham & Mike Mauro, One On One PT

About Cooley Group

Cooley Group is an employee owned company focused on helping companies express their brands more effectively in the market. Our services include branded apparel, printing, promotional products, specialty print and packaging. The standard we demand of ourselves is evident in the performance and outcomes we deliver to each of our clients on a daily basis. For more information, visit http://www.cooleybrand.com

About Net Promoter Score® (NPS)

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. Developed in 2003, NPS across leading companies worldwide is considered as the standard for measuring customer loyalty.

About Butler Street

Butler Street is a management consulting, training and research firm that specializes in client and talent development. Butler Street’s managing partners have in excess of 100 years of executive level sales, marketing and operations experience across print staffing, and revenue cycle industries. Butler Street helps companies and their people grow and delvers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client and talent development.