James Belllew comes to Visibility Software with 20 years' successful experience building high-performance sales teams, markets, distribution channels, revenue, and mindshare.

Newberry, SC. Visibility Software announced the addition of James Bellew as Vice President of Sales and Marketing to oversee the sales and marketing team and develop their go-to-market strategy. James comes to Visibility Software with 20 years' successful experience building high-performance sales teams, markets, distribution channels, revenue, and mindshare. Visibility has experienced significant growth in the past couple of years with the progression of its' Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking and Cyber Train Learning Management software solutions. As the HR software market continues to grow and evolve rapidly due to constantly changing needs, Visibility continues to immerse itself to uncover gaps and address pressing challenges that HR faces in the areas of talent acquisition and talent development. James will play a major role in continuing to drive the company's growth efforts by addressing these pressing market challenges by positioning Visibility as a market leader.

James is a sales transformation catalyst who has significant experience driving top line growth within cutting edge technology solutions companies. "I have a passion for evangelizing breakthrough technologies and experience building infrastructures that enable people and organizations to thrive," said Bellew. "As I start my new venture here at Visibility, I look forward to collaborating and building sustainable relationships with clients to find solutions to problems, and at the same time infusing my team with strategic direction and constant support."

"James experience will help take Visibility Software to the next level to meet our strategic company growth initiatives," said Visibility Software CEO, Sean Pomeroy. "With James in place, we're better equipped to continue to improve and position our growing HR solution tech stack. As well as continue to build out our sales team infrastructure to work with our clients, partners, and organizations that need help solidifying solutions that enhance their employee recruiting, onboarding and training and development efforts."

About Visibility Software

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes solve talent acquisition and talent development problems. Our two primary flagship software solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management(LMS) provide a simplified, flexible approach to usability, agility and licensing to deliver fast, game-changing results. With powerful out of the box integration capabilities with over a dozen leading ERP, HR and payroll applications, our solutions eliminate redundant inefficiencies in recruiting, onboarding, and training. For us it's all about placing high value on helping organizations build a strong foundation for their recruiting and training management strategies.

For more information visit http://www.visibilitysoftware.com and follow @VisSoft on Twitter.