ARS employee, Christina Prado, serves in the Army Reserves A Company 328th, and submitted ARS as a nominee for the award. She was joined by her commanding officer as part of a committee to present the company with this prestigious honor. ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) is a Department of Defense Program that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. As quoted by the ESGR website, “Encouraging employers to support and value the balance between employment and military services of members of the National Guard and Reserve, ensures that these ‘citizen warriors’ can “defend and protect us at home and abroad with a continued promise of meaningful civilian employment for themselves and their families.”

“ARS enjoys interacting with employees to reach mutually agreeable arrangements to ensure their employment is maintained while serving our country,” stated Dave Copeland COO of ARS. “In addition to providing supportive employment opportunities for our reserve employees, we recognize the value and importance of family readiness support. It is our goal to support those who freely give of themselves for our nation. Providing sponsorship for events such as the local ESGR Family Day is another way we’ve been able to contribute toward that goal.”

“[ARS’s] support was the backbone of this event, but the support really goes farther than this one event,” stated Christina Prado Army Reservist and ARS employee. She went on to say, “When I must report for duty, I can breathe easy knowing that the team can fill my responsibilities until my return. And I don’t live with the stress or worry about if I will have a job [to return to]…. [ARS] is an asset to the Army Reserve and National Guard and that is why [they were] granted the Patriot Award.”

In the award letter presented to ARS, James P Combs, State Chairman California ESGR offered congratulations and declared “Your Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriotic Employer Award reflects the high level of support that you have shown for your employees serving in the United States Armed Forces Guard and Reserve. This award recognizes employers, like you, that are providing outstanding support for their National Guard and Reserve employees.”

ARS is committed to supporting and giving back to the community and it is through efforts such as these that the company makes a lasting and positive impact not only on their Reserve and National Guard employees, but also their families, and the Reserve and Guard community as a whole.

