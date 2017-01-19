The Right Place Receives Strategic Investment from athenahealth

"The Right Place is delighted to partner with a forward-thinking company like athenahealth to make patient discharging more efficient," said Katherine Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of The Right Place.

The Right Place, a digital health startup that enables hospitals and post-acute care providers to more quickly match and discharge patients to the right place of care, today announced that athenahealth, Inc. has become a strategic investor via its More Disruption Please (MDP) accelerator program.

"Integration and improved care coordination are important parts of athenahealth's strategy to become the healthcare internet," said Brad Shelsy, Vice President of Corporate Development at athenahealth. "We're pleased to be working with The Right Place to help post-acute providers and hospitals provide high-quality, high-value care through a more efficient bed, referral, and patient placement process."

In January 2016, athenahealth launched the More Disruption Please Innovation Challenge, an initiative that brings together healthcare entrepreneurs and innovators to build cloud-based solutions that solve hospitals' biggest pain points. After winning the 2016 Innovation Challenge, The Right Place noted a strategic alignment with athenahealth and began collaborating more closely on strategies to address gaps in care coordination through improved communication between care teams.

"The Right Place is delighted to partner with a forward-thinking company like athenahealth to make patient discharging more efficient," said Katherine Chambers, Co-Founder and CEO of The Right Place. "We estimate that 80 percent of hospitals rely on phone, email, and fax to coordinate available beds for patients needing nursing home care. With 40 percent of all hospital discharges requiring some level of post-acute care, our solution offers a significant improvement in a fraction of the time over current processes and, importantly, allows the key stakeholders to track patient outcomes through the post-acute stay."

The Right Place formally launched its bed and referral management mobile solution in November 2015 to help skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) manage bed inventory in an easy-to-use mobile application which then allows them to make smarter decisions about patient referrals. The solution is already helping more than 60 SNFs optimize their bed capacity and includes a digital bed board, paperless hospital referrals, and instant Medicare eligibility check. SNFs can also create, edit, and share referral data as a team so everyone is informed about bed availability and incoming referral details anytime, anywhere.

About The Right Place

Founded in 2013, The Right Place was started by healthcare and technology veterans committed to improving the hospital discharge and patient care coordination process in order to deliver a better patient experience, help reduce hospital readmission rates, and lower healthcare costs. The Right Place is a digital health platform that uses the cloud, mobile apps, and data analytics to provide a more fluid and efficient process for healthcare systems to match and discharge post-acute care patients to the right place of care, while creating better value, transparency, and outcomes for healthcare providers, accountable care organizations (ACOs), caregivers, and most importantly, patients. For more information, please visit http://www.therightplace.com.

About 'More Disruption Please'

Health care needs less distraction and more disruption. Through collaboration and seamless integration on an open cloud platform, More Disruption Please offers innovative solutions to help health care professionals thrive in the face of industry change and pressure.

athenahealth, through its MDP program, partners with innovators, entrepreneurs, providers, and companies that are passionate about disrupting established approaches in health care that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry. The MDP network brings together a community of great minds looking to improve the status quo in health care. The MDP Accelerator invests in high-potential, early-stage startups and provides resources and customer access critical to their scalability and success. The athenahealth Marketplace delivers solutions seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, enabling providers to get the most out of their care giving experience. For more information, please visit http://www.athenahealth.com/more-disruption-please/more-disruption.